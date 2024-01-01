English
Poll: Voters in many countries are suffering a crisis of faith in democracies

Shafaqna English- Voters in many countries are suffering a crisis of confidence in their democracies and institutions, a survey by a governance watchdog showed, painting a bleak picture in a year in which more than half of the world’s population holds elections.

With the United States, India, Britain and the European Union going to the polls in 2024, the report published on Thursday by the International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) offers a sombre snapshot of the perceived health of many democracies.

The results show that voters in 11 of the 19 countries surveyed, which included the U.S. and India, fewer than half of the people believed the most recent election was free and fair.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

