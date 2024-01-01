Iraq: Arrest of 2 smugglers of ancient artifacts in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Iraqi Federal Police forces have arrested two suspects involved in smuggling ancient artifacts in Najaf Ashraf.

According to Al-Furat News, the Iraqi Federal Police Information Organization has stated that information regarding two individuals who possess a quantity of ancient artifacts related to Iraq from previous periods has been received.

After receiving this information, the Iraqi Federal Police Information Organization formed an intelligence team and, after confirming the information, arrested these two individuals and discovered and seized various ancient artifacts.

These smugglers of ancient artifacts explicitly confessed to their actions and were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

Source: Al-Furat News

