English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

India: This Eid Al-Fitr, Muslims face repression and erasure of cultural identity

0

Shafaqna English- For Indian Muslims,Important celebrations, such as Eid, are being publicly stifled and marked by peaks of discriminatory violence.

For Indian Muslims, a targeted attack on their cultural identity is reflected in both how public spaces are reimagined, and how time is conceived within those spaces.

This Ramadan, five students at Gujarat University were injured after a Hindu mob attacked them, beating them with sticks and rods, while they were performing prayers on campus. The university subsequently issued new guidelines asking students not to use public spaces for religious purposes.

Source : Middle East Eye

Related posts

[Photos] Karbala Shrines received large numbers of pilgrims on second day of Eid Al-Fitr

leila yazdani

Ronaldo-Benzema wish fans happy Eid Al-Fitr

leila yazdani

Greece re-opens historic Mosque after century for Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

leila yazdani

Israel shuts down town in West Bank cancelling Eid Al-Fitr for Palestinians

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Large number of pilgrims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Bayn-al-Haramayn

leila yazdani

[Photos] Moscow: 180,000 Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.