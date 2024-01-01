India: This Eid Al-Fitr, Muslims face repression and erasure of cultural identity

Shafaqna English- For Indian Muslims,Important celebrations, such as Eid, are being publicly stifled and marked by peaks of discriminatory violence.

For Indian Muslims, a targeted attack on their cultural identity is reflected in both how public spaces are reimagined, and how time is conceived within those spaces.

This Ramadan, five students at Gujarat University were injured after a Hindu mob attacked them, beating them with sticks and rods, while they were performing prayers on campus. The university subsequently issued new guidelines asking students not to use public spaces for religious purposes.

Source : Middle East Eye