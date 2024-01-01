Turkey and Iraq to establish joint mechanism for monitoring development road project

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– The decision of Turkey and Iraq to establish a joint mechanism to follow up on the development road project was announced by the Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

According to Shafaqna, Anadolu News Agency wrote: Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Erkal Oğlu, announced Turkey and Iraq’s decision to establish a joint mechanism similar to a ministerial council to monitor the development road project.

According to Anadolu Agency, he stated that during President RecepTayyip Erdoğan’s upcoming visit to Baghdad later this month, various issues enhancing the cooperation between the two countries on the development road project will be discussed.

Oğlu referred to significant steps taken over the past year regarding the development road project and negotiations between the two countries to expand cooperation.

Source: Anadolu Agency

