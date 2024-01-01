English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

30,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

0

Shafaqna English- At least 30,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.
According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 30,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer today at the holy shrine.
Tens of thousands of worshipers headed to the holy site since the morning hours to perform Friday prayer on the third day of Eid al-Fitr.
A large contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

Related posts

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 12 April 2024 [Video]

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Christian protesters block Congress’s cafeteria chanting ‘until Gaza eats’

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Over 60,000 Palestinians Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

leila yazdani

New Arab: Workplace hostility against Muslims increased in USA

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief heartbroken that many Muslims in Gaza-Sudan unable to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

leila yazdani

ICJ begins hearings Nicaragua’s claim that Germany aiding Israeli ‘genocide’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.