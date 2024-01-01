English
Taif becoming major tourist attraction in Saudi Arabia

Shafaqna English- Taif is fast becoming a major tourist hub in Saudi Arabia , with visitors arriving from around the world to enjoy its pristine environment and natural attractions during holiday celebrations.
The heavily forested region is home to spacious valleys and ample water courses. For the holidays, Taif hosted families who exchanged gifts and good wishes, while enjoying the tranquility, rural landscapes and fresh air, SPA reports.
This top-notch summer destination is characterized by a variety of geographical details and shapes, a unique diversity that will remain rooted in the memory of youngsters and their parents.

Source: Arab News

