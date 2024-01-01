Chaldean Church leader in Iraq encourages interfaith unity

Shafaqna English- Chaldean Church leader in Iraq and worldwide Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako stated, on Friday, that he endured nine months of “suffering, pain, and anxiety,” during the period he left the archdiocese in Baghdad.

Sako, speaking at a press conference in Baghdad today, said, “I spent nine months outside Baghdad and the archdiocese,” adding, “Nine months of suffering, somewhat resembling the condition of a pregnant woman enduring in hopes of having a child.”