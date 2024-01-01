USA: Muslim leaders’s Frustration mounts over lack of White House’s policy change on war in Gaza

Shafaqna English- White House outreach to Muslim leaders faces criticism amid ongoing conflict in Gaza; their frustration mounts over lack of policy change.

Osama Siblani was sipping his morning coffee at the office when his phone buzzed with a message from one of President Joe Biden’s advisers. As publisher of the Arab American News in Dearborn, Michigan, Siblani serves as an occasional sounding board, and the White House wanted to know what he thought of Biden’s recent call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After months of mounting concerns over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, Biden had publicly, albeit vaguely, threatened to cut US assistance to Israel’s military operations in the Hamas-controlled territory.

“This is baby steps,” Siblani said he responded. “What we need is giant steps rather than baby steps.”

The text exchange is an example of the behind-the-scenes communication that the White House has nurtured at a time of anger at the Democratic president over his support for Israel. Such informal contacts have become more important as some Muslim and Arab American leaders have turned down opportunities to talk with Biden or his advisers, frustrated by the sense their private conversations and public anguish have done little or nothing to persuade him to change course.

