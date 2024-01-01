IOM calls for international action as 20,000 people displaced daily in Sudan

Shafaqna English- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) called for international action as 20,000 people displaced in Sudan each day.

According to the latest Displacement Tracking Matrix report, young people under the age of 18 belong to 53% of the daily figure, the IOM said in a statement.

Over the past year, the agency said that more than 8.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes over the past year as fighting spreads in the country, including many who were previously displaced multiple times.

“Sudan is on a tragically fast track to becoming one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises in decades, and the conflict that has engulfed the country is creating pressure throughout the region. Millions of people are displaced, hungry and vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, but their plight is being ignored by too much of the world,” IOM Director General Amy Pope said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com