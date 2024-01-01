WHO: Denials of access, delays-impediments continue in Humanitarian operations in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Humanitarian operations in Gaza continue to face denials of access, delays, impediments and multiple dangers, said the World Health Organisation representative.

“The de-confliction mechanism is not working,” said Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, who represents the UN agency, referring to its efforts to navigate through the months-long conflict, which began last 7 October.

“Between mid-October and the end of March, over half of all WHO missions have been denied, delayed, impeded or postponed,” Peeperkorn told a UN press conference in Geneva.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

