Officials: 52 % of Afghans with mental disorders are women

Shafaqna English- 52 % of people with mental disorders in Afghanistan are women, the Ministry of Public Health said.

“Overall, the mental security of men and women in Afghanistan is not ensured and their mental security is disturbed. According to the figures shared with us, in 2023, 52 % of the visitors for mental disorders were women,” said Sharaft Zaman Amarkhil, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health.

People suffering mental disorders mostly refuse to share their problem, willingly or unwillingly.

Sources: Ariana News

