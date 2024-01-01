Erdogan sent letter to Pope on Palestine

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called upon people worldwide to speak out against the Israeli bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches in Palestine’s Gaza.

Stressing that killing is forbidden in all Abrahamic faiths, he said humanity “must raise its voice against the deliberate bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques and churches that should not be violated, even in wartime.”

“The challenges that we face, particularly the indiscriminate Israeli attacks in Gaza, where deaths by starvation occur due to the failure to deliver humanitarian aid even during the holy month of Ramadan, and the global impact of the Ukraine War, which is now in its third year, require the international community to act in cooperation and coordination,” Erdogan said.