Alipour advances to the semi-finals of the World Climbing Cup

Shafaqna English- Iranian speed rock climber Reza Alipour has made it to the semi final round at the 2024 World Climbing Cup taking place in Wujiang, China, reported Mehr News.

In the first round of the men’s speed event, Alipour finished in ninth place and advanced to the semi-finals.

Alipour will face off against his competitors in the semi-final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another Iranian speed climber, Mahya Darabian, finished in seventeenth place and was knocked out of the competition.

Source: Mehr News

