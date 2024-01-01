[Video] My Purpose Is To Make Life Better For Others – Shabnees Siwjee

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada), Episode 8

The journey of self-discovery and service for Shabnees Siwjee has been deeply intertwined with her faith and sense of purpose. Starting from humble beginnings, Shabnees found fulfilment in providing value to others and making a difference in their lives. Driven by her identity as a Muslim woman, she embraced the responsibility of serving her community and uplifting those around her. Recognizing the importance of her role, she strived to excel in her endeavours, whether it be through community involvement or professional work, all while staying true to her Islamic values.

Throughout her journey, Shabnees found strength and inspiration from her family, particularly her husband, who shared her passion for serving the community. Together, they formed a powerful partnership, supporting each other’s goals and empowering one another. Their shared vision and commitment to service not only strengthened their bond but also made them influential figures in their community. As she reflects on her journey, she emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities, acknowledging the support of loved ones, and never underestimating the impact of small acts of kindness. Through her story, she encourages others to recognize their own potential for making a difference and to embrace their journey with faith and determination.

www.shafaqna.com