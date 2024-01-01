Nature: Rising eco-anxiety and need to address mental health toll

Shafaqna Science- Researchers are trying to figure out how climate change is affecting mental health around the world, from lives disrupted by catastrophic weather to people worried about the future, Nature wrote.

Wamaitha and Burrows are part of a growing chorus of people speaking out about the impact of climate change on mental health. Climate change is exacerbating mental disorders, which already affect nearly one billion people and are among the world’s leading causes of ill health. A global survey in 2021 found that more than half of people aged 16-25 felt sad, anxious, powerless or had other negative emotions about climate change1. In total, hundreds of millions of people could be experiencing some kind of negative psychological response to the climate crisis.

What happens when climate change and the mental health crisis collide?

Scientists say the topic has been sorely neglected, but is moving up the research agenda. I’ve certainly seen an explosion of research in the last five years. It’s very exciting,” says Alison Hwong, a psychiatrist and mental health researcher at the University of California, San Francisco. The increasing severity of heat, hurricanes and other impacts means it’s impossible to ignore, she says.

Researchers want to unravel the many ways climate change affects mental health, from trauma caused by hurricanes, floods, droughts and fires to “eco-anxiety” – a chronic fear of environmental doom. Research is also needed on methods to help people prevent or cope with these problems, although some work suggests that climate action and activism may help.

The research reveals a seam of climate injustice. Young people are likely to experience the greatest psychological distress from climate change caused by older generations. Groups of people who already experience poverty, disease, or inequality are most at risk of worsening mental health. “Climate change exacerbates existing economic situations, where it’s the poorer people who feel worse,” says Jennifer Uchendu, a researcher, climate activist and founder of SustyVibes, an environmental group based in Lagos, Nigeria.

