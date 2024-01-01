Al-Hilal lift Saudi Super Cup by beating Al-Ittihad

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Al-Hilal emerged victorious with a 4-1 win over Al-Ittihad to claim the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday.

Malcolm found the back of the net in the 5th and 89th minutes, while Salem Al-Dawsari scored in the 44th minute and Nasser Al-Dawsari in the 90th minute, each contributing a goal for Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad’s lone goal was scored by Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 21st minute at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Hilal has won this trophy four times in their history.

Source: AA

