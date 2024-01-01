Pope calls for halt to spiral of violence in Middle East

Shafaqna English– At the conclusion of Sunday’s Regina Coeli, Pope Francis calls for halt to spiral of violence in Middle East.

Pope Francis made a heartfelt appeal on Sunday following the Regina Coeli, when he called for a stop to any actions that may fuel the “spiral of violence” in the Middle East that risk plunging the region into an even wider war.

The Pope renewed his appeal for a ceasefire in Gaza and that the path of negotiation be pursued “with determination.” Recalling the suffering of the population in Gaza, “plunged into a humanitarian catastrophe,” he called for every effort to alleviate their suffering.

“So much suffering! Let us pray for peace. No more war, no more attacks, no more violence! Yes to dialogue and yes to peace!”

The Pope also renewed his prayers for children around the world who are suffering due to the many wars in our world. He called on everyone to pray for them and for peace in our world.