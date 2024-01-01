Mdeast: We need to elect a president and form a government

Shafaqna English– In a meeting with the Maronite bishop in Lebanon, the Prime Minister of Lebanon said a strong and powerful country must be formed, and this begins with the election of a president, formation of a government and beginning of the reform process.

Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, emphasized the existence of international contacts about Syrian refugees and said that the interest of any Lebanese is not to harm another Lebanese.

According to “Russia Al-Youm”, in a meeting with Cardinal “Bashara Al-Ra’i”, the Maronite bishop in Lebanon, at his residence in “Bakarki”, Beirut, Mikati said the political solution to the refugees’ case is to allocate more secure areas in Syria for migration of Syrians who came to Lebanon as refugees.

He added that we are not domineering and do not look for monopolization and replacement. We are doing our work and try to maintain the basis and pillars of the country.

