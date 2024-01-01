Mdeast: The world is waiting for full opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum with more than 60 thousand ancient artifacts

Shafaqna English– The Grand Museum of Egypt, with a unique geometric template and configuration, has been located in an exceptional place on the Giza plateau and in front of the three pyramids, while its construction lasted twenty years and the world is still waiting for the opening of other parts and placing the treasures of King “Tutankhamun” in public view after one hundred years since his tomb was discovered.

According to Bloomberg, the area of this museum is over 500,000 square meters, which is decorated in all directions with gardens with an area of 120,000 meters and includes 12 exhibition halls, where ancient artifacts from the prehistoric period to the end of the Roman period in Egypt are displayed.

Indeed, this museum is considered as the first green museum that the Grand Museum of Egypt project could receive an “advanced” international certificate from an International Finance Company and one of the organizations affiliated with the World Bank as the first green museum in Africa and the Middle East.

This choice has been made after realization of energy saving standards, the use of clean energy in construction works and installation and combination of solar cells and lighting systems and natural ventilation.

Source: mdeast

