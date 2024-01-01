More than 8,000 foreign tourists visit Afghanistan’s historic sites in two years

Shafaqna English- The Ministry of Information and Culture of Talibab stated that over the past two years, more than 8,000 foreign tourists have visited Afghanistan to see the country’s historical sites.

Officials from this ministry emphasize the efforts being made by relevant institutions to provide more facilities to tourists.

46-year-old Russian Andrei Kazakov who has traveled to over a hundred countries has recently visited Kabul.

He said he had hoped to visit Afghanistan, and now his wish has been fulfilled.

Source: Tolo News