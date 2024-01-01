English
Poll: Growing number of British people want UK government to halt arms sales to Israel

Shafaqna English- The poll results show increasing public support for stopping arms sales to Israel, despite the position of UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

A growing number of British people want the UK government to halt arms sales to Israel, according to a new poll, which comes as the war in Gaza enters its seventh month.

The YouGov poll is the second commissioned by NGO Action For Humanity and shows a rise in support in the UK for ending arms sales to Israel over a ten-day period, highlighting the fast-paced change in British public opinion about the war on Gaza.

