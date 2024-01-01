English
Council of Canadian Muslims calls for anti-hate bill to be revived

Shafaqna English- Nearly three years after members of a London, Ont., Muslim family were murdered in a hate-motivated attack, a national Muslim organization is calling for the anti-hate bill named in their honour to be revived in the Ontario Legislature.

More than 2 years after it was tabled in Queen’s Park, the bill remains unrealized.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) says the Our London Family Act, which it helped to draft, needs to be passed now more than ever as the organization records a surge in Islamophobic incidents.

Sources: Radio-Canada

www.shafaqna.com

