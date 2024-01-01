English
Chelsea FC Muslim Supporters Group hosts Eid Al-Fitr celebration

Shafaqna English- The newly formed Muslim Supporters Group, in partnership with Chelsea Football Club and Chelsea Foundation, proudly convened their first official event, at Stamford Bridge to commemorate Eid Al-Fitr.

The occasion, reflecting the club’s commitment to championing inclusivity within football, welcomed Chelsea supporters from diverse backgrounds and faiths, alongside esteemed figures from the Muslim community, including players from the Chelsea FC Academy.

Yahya Idrissi, who attended the event after scoring his first goal for Chelsea U18s versus West Bromwich Albion U18s earlier today, said: ‘It’s great to see everyone here today. I fasted during Ramadan and the club was very supportive. It’s good to see the club giving back to its community, supporting and welcoming all Muslim fans.’

Sources: Chelsea FC

www.shafaqna.com

