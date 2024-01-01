English
France: Paris’s ageing metro system to face Olympic challenge of 7 million visitors

Shafaqna English- Paris’ creaking underground metro system has become a subject of daily frustration for users just as the French capital gears up to host this year’s Olympics.

“It’s really difficult and we’re not even at the Olympics yet when there’ll be millions of people on it,” Juliette Fayaud, a 26-year-old restaurant worker, told AFP on the platform of the Line 8.

“There aren’t enough trains. Sometimes in rush hour there’s a train every five minutes when you need them every two or three,” she said.

