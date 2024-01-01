English
South Korean Muslim to build mosque in Incheon

Shafaqna English- Famous South Korean pop singer, who converted to Islam in 2019, plans to build a mosque in the city of Incheon.

Taking to Instagram,  Daud Kim, shared pictures of the land he purchased for the mosque and the contract.

“Finally, with your help, I have signed a contract for land to build Masjid in Incheon. This place will soon become a mosque. I can’t believe this day has come,” he captioned his post.

He plans to build a prayer place and an Islamic podcast studio for Da’wah to Koreans.

Kim continued, “I believe that It’s truly a huge step. There will be many hardships but I believe I can do it.

“And I need financial help to complete the building. If you would like to help, please donate here. Thank you so much.”

Source: Daily Times

