English Premier League: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Shafaqna English- As a report by Aljazeera, Crystal Palace defeated Liverpool with a 1-0 victory in the Premier League match at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Eberechi Eze scored the goal for Palace in the 14th minute, and Klopp’s team was unable to equalize.

The Reds experienced their worst home loss in European football on Thursday when they were defeated 3-0 by Atlanta.

The Eagles have now moved eight points clear of the relegation zone and snapped a five game winless streak in the league.

Source: Aljazeera

