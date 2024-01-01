English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

English Premier League: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

0

Shafaqna English- As a report by Aljazeera, Crystal Palace defeated Liverpool with a 1-0 victory in the Premier League match at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Eberechi Eze scored the goal for Palace in the 14th minute, and Klopp’s team was unable to equalize.

The Reds experienced their worst home loss in European football on Thursday when they were defeated 3-0 by Atlanta.

The Eagles have now moved eight points clear of the relegation zone and snapped a five game winless streak in the league.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

England: Liverpool FC Hosted Ramadhan Iftar

rahman samadreza

English Premier League: Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

rahman samadreza

England: Manchester City’s De Bruyne reached his 100th goal for the club

rahman samadreza

England: Liverpool vs Sheffield United match paused to allow Muslim players to break their fast

nasibeh yazdani

ESPN: Man United beat Liverpool 4-3 to reach FA Cup semi-final

rahman samadreza

Draw for UEFA Europa League quarter-finals announced

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.