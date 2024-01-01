First German Bundesliga title for Bayer Leverkusen

Shafaqna English- Bayer Leverkusen claimed their first ever German Bundesliga title with a 5-0 victory against Werder Bremen on Sunday, reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

Xabi Alonso’s team defeated Bremen squad at their stadium BayArena to clinch the league title with five games remaining.

After the game ended, excited supporters stormed the field once more to rejoice in their team’s momentous Bundesliga victory alongside the players.

Alonso’s Leverkusen, experiencing a phenomenal season, also brought an end to Bayern Munich,s 11 year dominance in the Bundesliga.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

