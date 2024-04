Shafaqna English- Man City, the defending champions, secured a convincing 5-1 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League, Aljazeera reported.

Daiki Hashioka accidentally scored an own goal just 65 seconds into the game, giving City the upper hand.

City are now two points upper than both Liverpool and Arsenal, at the top of the table.

Luton are in the final relegation spot at third from bottom.

Source: Aljazeera

