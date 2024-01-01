English
EuroMed Rights condemns Israeli attack on displaced people returning home in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor condemned “the Israeli army’s targeting of thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians as they attempted to return to their homes in Gaza City and its north, directly with artillery shells and live bullets.”

EuroMed Rights said dozens of people were killed and wounded. Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 68 were killed over the past 24 hours throughout the enclave.
The Geneva-based rights group said in a statement that “the Israeli army committed on Sunday what may constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes by deliberately directing attacks against the civilian population”.

Sources: AL Jazeera

