International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan opens in Paris

Shafaqna English- The International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its Neighbors started Monday in Paris.

France, Germany, and the EU are aiming to mobilize humanitarian funding, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

The conference has three goals, Sejourne explained and recalled that 27 million Sudanese were in need of humanitarian aid.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

