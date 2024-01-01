English
ALJazeera: UK government’s new definition of “extremism” targets groups that advocate for Muslims’ civil rights

Shafaqna English- UK government’s new definition of “extremism” ignited fierce debate across the political spectrum, with critics on all sides claiming it will erode freedom of speech and civil liberties.

Experts say a new definition disproportionately targets groups that advocate for Muslims’ civil rights.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove last month named several UK-based far-right organisations, including the neo-Nazi British National Socialist Movement and the Patriotic Alternative, which will be held “to account to assess if they meet our definition of extremism and [we] will take action as appropriate”.
Amid heightened domestic tensions since October 7, he also named several prominent groups advocating for Muslims’ civil rights, including the Muslim Council of Britain, the Muslim Association of Britain – which he described as the UK affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, Cage, and Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND).

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

