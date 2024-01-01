Israeli forces storm West Bank city of Nablus.

English
Shafaqna English- Israeli forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank on Monday, besieging a residential building amid clashes.

The army raided several neighborhoods in the western part of the city, leading to clashes with dozens of Palestinians, witnesses told Anadolu.

They said that the army besieged a residential building in the Al-Marej neighborhood, with sounds of live fire being heard from the area.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

