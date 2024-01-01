Heavy rains across Afghanistan claims 50 lives

Shafaqna English- Heavy rains and flooding over the past four days have killed 50 people so far and injured 36 others across Afghanistan, said the Ministry for Disaster Management.

The ministry confirmed that another 36 people have been injured in these events.

The spokesperson also said that these events destroyed 700 acres of agricultural land and resulted in the loss of 400 livestock.

Janan Saiq, spokesperson for the State Ministry for Disaster Management Affairs, told TOLOnews: “As a result of the recent rains and floods, we have lost 50 compatriots and another 36 have been injured. In total, 706 homes have been destroyed, approximately 400 livestock have perished, and 1,606 homes have also been damaged by these floods.”

Sources: ToloNews

