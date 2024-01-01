English
Türkiye hosts over 4.3M tourists from neighboring countries in first two months of 2024

Shafaqna English- Türkiye hosted over 4.3 million tourists in the first two months of 2024, with the most foreign visitors arriving from neighboring Iran, Bulgaria, and Russia.

Türkiye received 56.6 million visitors from other countries last year, including 49.2 million foreign nationals and 7.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry compiled by Anadolu.

In 2024, Türkiye saw 2.4 million foreign visitors in January and 2.2 million in February, said border entry and exit statistics, while the same period last year saw a total of 3.8 million visitors entering the country.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

