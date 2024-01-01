Nature: AI could help predict lethal Asian spring dust storms

Shafaqna English- As spring arrives in the Northern Hemisphere, many Asian countries are once again facing an annual problem: dust storms. Scientists are working hard to better predict how these storms will affect people, as the annual phenomenon strikes East Asia, Nature wrote.

Last month, residents in parts of Inner Mongolia, China witnessed their skies turn yellow due to strong winds and reduced visibility. State media advised people to stay indoors. Similarly, over the weekend, Beijing residents were warned to take precautions as dust approached the city after sweeping through Inner Mongolia and other parts of China.

Chinese scientists have conducted extensive research on dust storms since the 1990s and have developed several forecasting systems. However, accurately predicting the timing and location of dust storms, as well as the amount of dust being picked up and how the dust load changes, remains a challenge. Despite this, current systems have shown occasional errors.

Researchers in the region are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and climate modeling to improve the prediction of this annual phenomenon. Improved prediction could save tens of millions of yuan each year. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, dust storms caused losses worth more than 30 million yuan (US$4.15 million) in northern China, including damage to farms and houses.

