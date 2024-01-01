Trump’s support has fallen in surveys

Shafaqna English-Donald Trump’s support has allen in surveys.

Biden has extended his lead over Trump from one point in March (39 percent to 38 percent) to four points in April (41 percent to 37 percent), according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey of 833 registered voters.

The dip in support for Trump continues a trend throughout the year, with a January Reuters/Ipsos poll showing that the former president leading Biden by five points (43 percent to 38 percent). Since that survey, Trump’s support in the 2024 race has fallen six points while Biden’s has increased three points.

Trump’s support has also fallen in surveys conducted by The New York Times/Siena.

Biden was found to have almost completely erase Trump’s lead in an April 13 poll after trailing by five points in March, riding a wave of momentum ahead of the 2020 rematch.

The April NYT/Siena poll showed that Trump and Biden are virtually tied, with Trump leading holding a one-point lead, 46 percent to 45 percent over the incumbent. In the same poll in March, Trump held a much more substantial five-point lead, 48 percent to 43 percent.