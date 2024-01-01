English
New Arab publication: “Hope and optimism” of the people of Gaza towards future

Shafaqna Future– At the culmination of Israel’s war and genocide, Palestinians show their optimism and hope toward future by choosing names such as Sama, Watan and Gaza!

A number of Arab publications, including the New Arab publication, have addressed hope and optimism of Palestinians in the midst of Israel’s war and genocide in a series of reports. In these reports, it has been referred that at the culmination of Israel’s war and genocide, Palestinians show their optimism and hope toward their future and land through choosing names like Sama, Watan and Gaza!

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, these days, during Israel’s unprecedented attack on the Gaza Strip, the people of this city give their babies names that can show optimism and hope of these people toward the future despite the disappointing circumstances they are dealing with.

In the past few months, the people of Gaza have given special, distinct and unusual names to babies born during the Israel’s attack, which share the characteristic that they inspire sense of optimism and hope. These names show the birth of a child among the surrounding ruins and collapses in a way that it is a ray of hope that will make their future bright and shining.

