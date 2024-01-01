At Serbian Open 2024, Iran’s female taekwondokas win 2 medals

Shafaqna English- Iranian female taekwondo athletes have won two medals at the 21st Galeb Belgrade Trophy – Serbia Open G-2 2024, reported by Mehr News.

The Iranian women’s national taekwondo team, consisting of six members, recently competed in a sports competition and secured a gold and a bronze medal.

In the -53kg weight class, Nahid Kiyani clinched a gold medal, with Saeideh Nasiri taking home the bronze medal in the -49kg weight category.

Unfortunately, Elham Haghighi 62kg , Saghar Moradi 62kg , Masoumeh Ranjbar 46kg , and Yalda Valinejad 67kg were all knocked out of the competition.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com