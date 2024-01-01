Roma’s game in Italy was interrupted because a player lost consciousness

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, the football match between Udinese and Roma in Italy was stopped on Sunday when Roma’s defender Evan Ndicka fell to the ground with chest discomfort.

Roma wrote on X: “Following Evan Ndicka’s illness on the pitch, #UdineseRoma was suspended. The player is conscious and was transported to hospital for checks. Forza (Come on) Evan, we’re all with you!”

The 24 year old Ivorian central defender suffered an injury during the second half of the game in Udine and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

“Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations,” hours after the game against Udinese, Roma said.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com