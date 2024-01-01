English
Men’s discus world record broken by Mykolas Alekna

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Mykolas Alekna from Lithuania set a new world record in men’s discus, breaking a 38-year-old record with a throw of 74.35 meters at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition in Ramona, Oklahoma, USA.

The 21 year old Lithuanian’s “stunning throw” resulted in a new world record of 74.08m, surpassing Germany’s Jurgen Schult’s previous record set in 1986, according to the Olympics statement.

Alekna demonstrated his skill with an impressive opening throw of 72.21m, surpassing his previous personal best of 71.39m. His record breaking throw of 74.35m occurred on his fifth attempt.

