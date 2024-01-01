Australian police: Sydney church attack was a ‘terrorist act’

Shafaqna English- Police in Australia declared the Orthodox Assyrian church assault a “terrorist” act motivated by suspected religious extremism.

The attack, which took place as a service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church and was being livestreamed on Monday evening, wounded Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and a priest. Both are expected to survive.

Police arrested the teenager at the scene and were forced to hold him at the church for his own safety as an angry crowd of the bishop’s followers gathered outside.

