UNICEF: Children in Gaza are wearing a tremendous share of scars of war

Shafaqna English- “Children in Gaza are wearing a tremendous share of the scars of war,” UNICEF Communication Specialist Tess Ingram, who left Gaza on Monday after spending two weeks there, told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Children in Gaza have become the faces of the ongoing war as their stories paint a “harrowing picture” of the human consequences of the conflict, a UNICEF official said on Tuesday.

Citing the latest figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Ingram said that more than 12,000 children – almost 70 children every day – were injured in Gaza since Oct 7.

This is “almost certainly an underestimate,” she stressed, adding that only a small number of all reported injuries are disaggregated to specify when it is a child that has been injured.

