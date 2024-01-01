English
International Shia News Agency
Humanitarian Agencies: 1 year into war in Sudan, risk of famine looms

Shafaqna English- One year into the war in Sudan, lack of aid is pushing the country to the edge of famine, according to humanitarian agencies.

The war in the African country has killed thousands and forced eight million people to flee their homes to safer areas inside Sudan or to neighbouring countries, according to United Nations figures.

But the precarious conditions and lack of aid is pushing Sudan to the edge of famine.

The food security situation has become the “biggest concern” for humanitarian agencies working in Sudan.

Sources: Africa News

www.shafaqna.com

