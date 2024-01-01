International humanitarian conference for Sudan calls for cease-fire

Shafaqna English- International conference for Sudan was held Monday in Paris that called for an immediate cease-fire and an end to foreign intervention in the country’s civil war.

Participants of the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its Neighbors, which included representatives from Western and Arab states, said they are “deeply concerned by the tragic effects of the escalation of the conflict imposed on the Sudanese people and neighboring countries by the parties to the conflict” in a joint declaration after the event ended.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com