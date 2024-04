Shafaqna English- A UK court on Tuesday declared a ban on Muslim prayer at a school in London to be lawful.

Michaela community school in Brent, founded by conservative campaigner and former government social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh, introduced the ban last year.

A challenge was brought by a Muslim pupil who argued that the ban was discriminatory and also challenged a decision to exclude her from the school temporarily.

Sources: Middle East Eye

