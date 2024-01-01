Russia reacts coolly to French Olympic truce proposal

Shafaqna English- Moscow reacted coolly on Tuesday to French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for suspension of hostilities during the 2024 Olympic, saying Ukraine might use it as an opportunity to regroup.



On Monday, the French president called for a global suspension of hostilities during the 2024 Olympic Games, set to be held in Paris in July and August. He specifically mentioned the Ukraine conflict and the war in Gaza while discussing the idea with the French media.

Ukraine typically uses any truce observed by Russia to gain an advantage on the battlefield, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He was responding to a proposal for an ‘Olympic ceasefire’ by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sources: RT

www.shafaqna.com