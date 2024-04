Shafaqna English- At least 357 humanitarian-run sites and convoys in Gaza were hit since 7 October, Middle East Eye has learnt.

UN officials and aid workers, many speaking on condition of anonymity, have told MEE it had been clear for months that the humanitarian notification system in Gaza was broken.

But when the Israeli military killed seven aid workers, including six foreigners, in the WCK convoy on 1 April, the flawed system came under global scrutiny.

Sources: Middle East Eye

