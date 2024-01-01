English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Egg donated for Kashmir Mosque construction fetches over Rs226,350

0

Shafaqna English- An elderly woman’s seemingly modest donation of an egg in a fundraising endeavor to build a new mosque in Kashmir, helped raise Rs 226,350 in an auction.

Surpassing its market value of Rs 8 manifold, the egg garnered an astonishing Rs 226,350, more than $2700, during a spirited auction orchestrated by the mosque’s dedicated committee.

“We were collecting donations when a woman from a small house came to me with her head down and held an egg and asked me to accept it,” a member of the mosque committee said.

Sources: About Islam

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Shafaqna interview: “Hijab creates safer environment-confidence for women”

asadian

Kashmir : Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar Mosque

nasibeh yazdani

G20 Summit and dark face of Indian oppression

asadian

Will holding G20 Tourism Conference in occupied Kashmir prove disastrous for India?

asadian

Hindu militia and agony of Indian occupied Kashmir

asadian

SCO Summit and India’s another false flag operation against Pakistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.