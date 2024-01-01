Egg donated for Kashmir Mosque construction fetches over Rs226,350

Shafaqna English- An elderly woman’s seemingly modest donation of an egg in a fundraising endeavor to build a new mosque in Kashmir, helped raise Rs 226,350 in an auction.

Surpassing its market value of Rs 8 manifold, the egg garnered an astonishing Rs 226,350, more than $2700, during a spirited auction orchestrated by the mosque’s dedicated committee.

“We were collecting donations when a woman from a small house came to me with her head down and held an egg and asked me to accept it,” a member of the mosque committee said.

Sources: About Islam

