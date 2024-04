Shafaqna English- According by Tasnim, Iranian Greco Roman wrestler Naser Alizadeh secured the top spot in the 2024 Asian Wrestling Championship, earning the gold medal on Monday.

He overcame Nursultan Tursynov from Kazakhstan with a score of 5-0 in the final match of the 87kg category.

Uzbekistan’s Rahimjon Uzokov and Masato Sumi from Japan each secured a bronze medal in the competition.

Source: Tasnim

