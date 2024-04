Shafaqna English- Amin Mirzazadeh, an Iranian Greco Roman wrestler, clinched the gold medal at the 2024 Asian Wrestling Championships on Monday, reported by Tasnim.

He beat Minseok Kim from South Korea with a score of 5-0 in the last match of the 130kg category.

Erlan Manatbekov from Kyrgyzstan and Islomjon Rakhmatov from Uzbekistan each secured a bronze medal at the competition.

Source: Tasnim

